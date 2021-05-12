Iranian foreign minister arrives in Damascus

Mohammad Javad Zarif who left Tehran for the Syrian capital on Wednesday morning arrived in Damascus some minutes ago.

He is scheduled to meet and hold talks with Syrian authorities and exchange views on bilateral and regional issues, as well as to review the latest developments in the occupied territories and the Zionist regime's encroachments on Muslim shrines.

FM Zarif will also meet with the leaders of Palestinian groups living in Syria and discuss the latest developments in occupied Palestine.

In a recent telephone conversation between Faisal Mekdad and Zarif, the Syrian Foreign Minister invited Zarif to travel to Damascus.

During the talks, Faisal Mekdad presented a report on the internal situation in Syria, preparations for the presidential election and the country's relations with its neighbors, and invited the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran to visit Syria, to which Zarif welcomed.

In recent weeks, the Iranian Foreign Minister has traveled to Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait and Oman as part of Ramadan diplomacy, meeting with officials in those countries to discuss bilateral issues and regional and international developments.

