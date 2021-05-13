  1. Politics
May 13, 2021, 10:00 AM

Ghalibaf congrats Muslim counterparts on Eid al-Fitr

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – In a message on Thurs., Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulated his counterparts in Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

In his message, Ghalibaf voiced Iran's readiness for cooperating with Islamic countries in the fight against Coivd-19.

"In today's world, the role and performance of the parliaments of Islamic countries would be dramatic in dealing with various challenges including the fight against the coronavirus," he wrote.

"The Iranian Parliament, via adopting an active parliamentary diplomacy approach, declares its readiness to achieve these goals," he added congratulating the counterparts on the occasion of  Eid al-Fitr.

