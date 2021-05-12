People in world looking at Palestine issue with a new outlook

He made the remarks on Wed. at the end of this meeting in Syria and stated that trip to Syria was preplanned which took place at the threshold of the Presidential Election in Syria.

Considering the importance of elections and referendum as well as importance of maintaining the legal structures in Syria, the trip was necessary to take place, Zarif added.

Today, a new situation has been created in which the Zionist regime is trying to expel Palestinians from around Al-Aqsa Mosque, he said, adding that they have taken steps in this direction and have faced a very proud resistance from Palestinian children, youth, women and men.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian foreign minister said, “I met with the leader of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in the last two days and we will also talk to the leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine today. It was a great opportunity to talk to the leaders of Palestinian factions in Syria and it was necessary to show this support and solidarity of the Islamic world with the issue of Palestine.”

Today, people in world look at the Palestinian issue with a new outlook, seeing the resistance of Palestinian people on the one hand and the brutality of the Zionist regime on the other hand, Zarif reiterated.

