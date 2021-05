Despite the strict measures imposed by the occupation on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the occupied Quds, 100,000 worshipers flocked to the mosque in the morning to perform the Eid prayers.

As reported, the Israeli regime also prevented hundreds of others from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This is while the Al-Aqsa Mosque witnessed in the last days of the month of Ramadan unprecedented incursions and attacks by the occupation forces on the Palestinians.

