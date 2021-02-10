Assad, Khaji discuss Syrian developments, bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji and Syrian President Bashar Assad discussed the latest developments in Syria, next week’s meeting of Astana Process in Sochi, and also meetings of the Syrian Constitution Committee in Geneva.

Appreciating Tehran’s support for the Syrian people and government, Assad pointed to the importance of continued consultations between the two countries and maintaining achievements obtained in bilateral cooperation and also in political processes.

Khaji explained Tehran’s stances regarding the Astana Process and the Syrian Constitutional Committee, highlighting the need to continue the Astana mechanism, and also help facilitate dialogue in the Constitutional Committee with the aim of arriving at a political solution for Syria.

The two sides also conferred on ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation.

Khaji also held a separate meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

