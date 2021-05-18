Palestinians, Resistance to give decisive response to Zionist

He made the remarks on Tue. in a separate phone talks with Palestinian National Council Speaker (PNC) Salim Zanoun, Khalid bin Hilal Al Mawali Chairman of Oman's Consultative Assembly Shura Council, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asad Qaiser, Salah Goudjil Speaker of Algerian National Assembly and Mustafa Şentop, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey as well as Speaker of Iraqi House of Representatives to discuss the latest developments in Palestine.

In the beginning of his phone talk with his Palestinian counterpart Salim Zanoun, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf pointed to the recent criminal acts of Zionist regime in bombing the residential areas of Gaza and also killing of innocent people in the West Bank as well as attack of the Zionist regime’s forces on worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of many oppressed people of Palestine and Gaza, and stated, “Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the Zionist actions in the genocide of Palestinians by killing Palestinian women and children, which is a clear example of war crime.”

Palestinian National Council Speaker (PNC) Salim Zanoun, for his part, pointed to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime and added, “The recent crimes of the Zionists against Palestinian people are unprecedented and oppressed people of Gaza, who are defenseless against this Zionist aggression, are in dire need of help and support of Islamic countries as well as international community.”

While appreciating the positions of Islamic Republic of Iran in support of the oppressed people of Palestine, he said, "It is necessary that countries supporting Palestine should openly express their anger at the Zionist regime, United States, Britain and other Zionist supporters."

