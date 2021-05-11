  1. Politics
US military logistic convoy targeted in Iraq's Al-Anbar

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported a new attack on a US military logistics convoy in Al-Anbar Province, Iraq.

According to the Saberin News, a US Army logistics convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb on Monday evening in Al-Anbar province.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

International Coalition-affiliated logistics convoys have been targeted several times in Baghdad and southern Iraqi provinces in recent months.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

