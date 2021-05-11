2 US logistic convoys targeted in Iraq’s Al-Diwaniyah, Hillah

Informed sources in Iraq reported that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Al-Diwaniyah province on Tuesday evening, Saberin News reported.

According to the report, another military convoy was also targeted in Hillah province.

The Shafaq News also quoted a security source as saying that the logistics convoy was targeted on the Babil-Diwaniyah highway.

The source added that an improvised explosive device had exploded in the route of the convoy.

Iraqi sources also reported that a US Army logistics convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb on Monday evening in Al-Anbar province.

Similar attacks against US troops in Iraq have been increasing in the past months.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

