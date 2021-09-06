Six Palestinians escape from Zionist Regime jail

The six were believed to have dug a tunnel which they used to flee Gilboa Prison, located northwest of Beit She’an, near the Sea of Galilee, in Palestinian Occupied Lands.

According to Zionist Regime's Channel 13 News, following the incident, the Zionist military forces were on the alert to monitor the situation and to carry out operations to find these prisoners using helicopters and drones.

Zionist sources have described the incident so dangerous, saying that military journalists have been shocked by hearing the news.

Five individuals are believed to be members of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine and the other one belongs to the Fath movement (Palestinian National Liberation Movement), the Zionist media claimed.

