3 killed, 5 injured in attack on Pakistani border guards

Terrorist attack on Pakistani border guards in Quetta and Turbat killed three soldiers and wounded five others.

In the first terrorist attack, three soldiers were killed and one was wounded. Following the incident, Pakistani security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

The second terrorist attack took place in the Turbat area, in which terrorists attacked border guards patrolling and wounded four people.

Two weeks ago, a bomb exploded in the parking lot of a hotel in Quetta, killing five people and injuring 12 others.

