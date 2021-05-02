Iran foreign trade in year 1399 amid pandemic, sanctions

The latest statistics for the last Iranian year of 1399 (March 21, 2020-2021) released by World Trade Atlas show that despite the intensification of the cruel foreign sanctions and the restrictions on trade and travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Iran exported its commodities and services to more than 143 countries and imported from 123 countries.

In 1999, the total value of the exports to 143 countries amounted to $34.998 billion, while the total value of imported goods from 123 countries was $38.892 billion.

The three major destinations for Iranian commercial goods were China with $9.77 billion, Iraq with $7.448 billion, and the UAE with $4.661 billion, followed by Turkey with $2.536 billion, and Afghanistan with 2.308 billion. According to World Trade Atlas, Iran's lowest exports were registered to Luxembourg with only $448.

According to Latifi, the spokesman for Iran's Customs Administration, in 1999, the countries that Iran imported most goods from included China with $9.843 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates with $9.757 and Turkey with 4.400 billion.

Nearly 50% of Iran exports in 1999 included petrochemical and petroleum products, 20% were mineral products and industries, agricultural and food products 18%, of industrial goods and gas condensate about 10% and handicrafts altogether only accounted for more than 1%.

