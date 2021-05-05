  1. World
May 5, 2021, 7:30 PM

S Arabia considers barring overseas haj pilgrims for 2nd year

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Saudi Arabia is considering barring overseas pilgrims from the annual haj for the second year amid the surge in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of new variants globally.

Reuters quoted two Saudi sources familiar with the matter as saying that the Saudi government was considering barring foreign pilgrims for the second year in a row for fear of the spread of the Coronavirus.

Such a move would restrict the pilgrimage to Mecca to Saudi nationals and residents of the kingdom who were vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 at least months prior to attending.

While discussions about a possible ban have taken place, there has been no final decision on whether to pursue it, the sources said.

