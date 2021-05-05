S Arabia considers barring overseas haj pilgrims for 2nd year

Reuters quoted two Saudi sources familiar with the matter as saying that the Saudi government was considering barring foreign pilgrims for the second year in a row for fear of the spread of the Coronavirus.

Such a move would restrict the pilgrimage to Mecca to Saudi nationals and residents of the kingdom who were vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 at least months prior to attending.

While discussions about a possible ban have taken place, there has been no final decision on whether to pursue it, the sources said.

KI/PR