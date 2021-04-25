Persepolis team to be quarantined upon arrival from India

Minister Saeed Namaki said that the team will be quarantined and be tested for Covid-19 infection due to the new "double mutant" variant of the coronavirus that has been detected from samples collected in India.

Perspolis' 50-member delegation is now in Goa, India to participate in the AFC Champions League group stage matches.

India's FC Goa was thrashed 4-0 by Iranian champions Persepolis FC in their return-leg AFC Champions League Group E match here on Friday.

Due to the outburst of the mutated coronavirus in India and Pakistan, Iran has stopped flights from and to the named countries as of Sunday.

