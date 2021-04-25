  1. Sports
Persepolis team to be quarantined upon arrival from India

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Iranian minister of health announced on Sun. that Perspolis players will be quarantined after arriving home from India.

Minister Saeed Namaki said that the team will be quarantined and be tested for Covid-19 infection due to the new "double mutant" variant of the coronavirus that has been detected from samples collected in India.

Perspolis' 50-member delegation is now in Goa, India to participate in the AFC Champions League group stage matches. 

India's FC Goa was thrashed 4-0 by Iranian champions Persepolis FC in their return-leg AFC Champions League Group E match here on Friday.

Due to the outburst of the mutated coronavirus in India and Pakistan, Iran has stopped flights from and to the named countries as of Sunday.

