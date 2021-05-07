No factor can prevent organizing Intl. Quds Day in Nigeria

Speaking in an interview with Fars News Agency (FNA) on Friday, the daughter of leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) said that Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky and his followers considered supporting the oppressed people of Palestine as their duty.

She reiterated that no factor can prevent magnificent organization of International Day of Quds in Nigeria.

Nigerian Shiites and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria participate in rally of International Quds Day every year to show their support for the oppressed Palestinian people, she said, adding that participating in the rally of Quds Day has been the annual rite of the Islamic Movement for the past 30 years.

On International Quds Day in 2014, some Nigerian Muslims in the city of Zaria, who took to the streets in support of the Palestinian people, were attacked by Nigerian government forces and most of them were martyred, she underlined.

On Quds Day Rally in 2014, three children of Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky were also martyred, Suhaila El-Zakzaky added.

“In order to commemorate and keep Al-Quds Day alive, the least we can do is to show solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and to stand up for this solidarity, and this is what my father and his followers care about and consider it their duty, so that no obstacle can undermine my resolve to do so,” she reiterated.

