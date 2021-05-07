Iraqi people set US, Zionist regime’s flags on fire

Iraqi people, on Friday, set on fire the flags of the United States and Zionist regime by holding a large gathering in the city of Basra concurrent with the International Quds Day, which marks the last Friday of holy month of Ramadan.

Participants in the rally chanted slogans against the United States and Zionist regime, declaring that they would support the Palestinian cause to the last drop of their blood, Al Forat News reported.

According to the report, Iraqi people, by holding pictures of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani, reminded him of Martyr of Quds.

