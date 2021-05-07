  1. Politics
May 7, 2021, 11:00 PM

Iraqi people set US, Zionist regime’s flags on fire

Iraqi people set US, Zionist regime’s flags on fire

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – On the occasion of International Quds Day, people in Iraq set the flags of the United States and usurper regime of Israel on fire.

Iraqi people, on Friday, set on fire the flags of the United States and Zionist regime by holding a large gathering in the city of Basra concurrent with the International Quds Day, which marks the last Friday of holy month of Ramadan.

Iraqi people set US, Zionist regime’s flags on fire

Participants in the rally chanted slogans against the United States and Zionist regime, declaring that they would support the Palestinian cause to the last drop of their blood, Al Forat News reported.

According to the report, Iraqi people, by holding pictures of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani, reminded him of Martyr of Quds.

Iraqi people set US, Zionist regime’s flags on fire

MA/5206390

News Code 173091
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173091/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News