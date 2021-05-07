Intl. Quds Day, ‘day of unity of Islamic, Arab Ummah’

The commemoration of the International Day of Quds in the holy month of Ramadan is of special importance for all Muslim, he said, adding, “Today is the day of all of us, this year's Quds Day came at a time when Palestinian people and Islamic and Arab Ummah needed a unifying factor especially in the light of difficult political situation facing Palestinian people.”

The experience of this day is a matter of choosing time, because when the late Imam Khomeini (RA) chose today as the day of Quds in the holy month of Ramadan, it was because this month and its nights and days and especially its last days are of special importance to all Muslims of the world, al-Nakhala emphasized.

He went on to say that Al-Aqsa Mosque has a special religious significance and status for all Muslims and Christians and focusing on this holy place and domination of Zionist movement on it requires comprehensive unity and amity of Islamic Ummah, so that Quds Day is the day of unity of the Islamic and Arab Ummah.

