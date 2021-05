In his twitter account on Fri., Es’hagh Jahangiri described the Quds Day as the day of struggle against the normalization operation of occupation.

Quds Day is a day of remembrance. The day of struggle against the "normalization" of the occupation and also day of struggle against oblivion and also transfer of history of Palestine to new generations, so that Palestinian children "do not forget that they must return home."

