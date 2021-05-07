Corona restrictions not limit perseverance in ideal of Quds

Speaking at the First International Conference of Shahid (Martyr) of Quds concurrent with the International Quds Day, held at Jamkaran Holy Mosque in Qom on Friday, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi said, “Straight path and righteous action, which is based on the fertile land of faith and devotion to truth and patience, is the way to get rid of harms of human community. Today, emphasis on right and patience is the necessity of faithful life of Muslims.”

Member of Supreme Council of the Islamic Revolution pointed to the expansion of School of Martyr Qassem Soleimani and reiterated that children who have been educated today in the training School of the great heroes of resistance such as Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani will show a commitment to patience and truth tomorrow.

This year, there was more emphasis on patience and equal rights in Al-Quds among Jihadi delegations and groups by holding various exhibitions related to Al-Quds than the previous years, he said and reiterated that coronavirus, COVID-19, restrictions did not create any limitation on the cause of Quds.

MA/5206061