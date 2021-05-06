Zionist aggression attack on Quneitra leaves no damage

Syria's state news agency reported early on Thursday that a "Zionist aggression" was carried out with a helicopter over an area in Syria's Quneitra governate in the south, without resulting in any damage, Reuters reported.

The Zionists military declined to comment on the incident.

Syrian air defenses downed several Zionist missiles during pre-dawn raids on the Mediterranean port city of Latakia, the Syrian army said on Wednesday, a rare attack on the ancestral home region of the Syrian leader and close to a Russian airbase.



RHM/PR