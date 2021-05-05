Iranian, Syrian FMs discuss ties, region in phone call

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Faisal Mekdad discussed issues of mutual interest in bilateral, regional, and international fields.

Zarif announced Iran's support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Syrian government in the phone call and stressed the need to respect the country's constitution as well as the legitimacy of the Syrian presidential elections.



Faisal Mekdad, for his part, presented a report on the internal situation in Syria, the preparations for the upcoming presidential elections and the country's relations with its neighbors, and invited the Iranian counterpart to visit Syria which Zarif welcomed.

Issues in the region, including the developments in Iraq and Palestine, as well as the fight against terrorism and the condemnation of the Zionist regime's attacks on Syria, Palestine, and Lebanon, were among the other topics discussed in the phone call by the two sides.

Referring to the international Quds Day, the two top diplomats reaffirmed their full support for the Palestinian people.

KI/