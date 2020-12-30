1 killed, 3 soldiers injured in Zionist attack against Syria

The source said the “Israeli enemy” carried out an attack from Northern Galilee and targeted an air defense unit in the Nabi Habeel area, said SANA.

Earlier on Wednesday, SANA said that Syrian air defenses thwarted “Israeli aggression” in the Damascus countryside, Reuters Reported.

Human Rights Watch also reported that the Zionist regime targeted the Syrian air defense command center on the outskirts of Damascus.

Syrian state television (Alikhbaria) also reported that the Israel regime's missiles were visible in Lebanese airspace.

A spokeswoman for the Israeli military declined to comment on the SANA report.

