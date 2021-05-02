40 Saudi-affiliated militants killed in Yemen

Elements affiliated with Mansour Hadi's ousted government attempted to take control of the Al-Fakhr and Habil al-Abdi districts in Dhale province.

However, due to the resistance of the Yemeni army forces and the people's committees, they were forced to retreat, with very heavy casualties.

According to informed military sources, 40 Saudi-affiliated militants were killed in a counterattack by Yemeni forces.

The Hadi government is trying to reduce the pressure on its forces in Ma'rib by carrying out several operations in the provinces around Ma'rib, including Taiz, Al-Hudaydah, and Al-Dhala.

