Kandahar Airport in Afghanistan comes under rocket attack

Colonel Sonny Leggett in a tweet announced, "Kandahar Airfield received ineffective indirect fire this afternoon; no injury to personnel or damage to equipment."

In an interview with local media today, Police Chief of Kandahar Colonel Sharifullah Sartayib said that two rockets were fired at Kandahar Airport, but there was no damage.

He added that four other rockets had been founded and defused in the city of Arghistan, which were also ready to launch at targets at Kandahar Airport.

Sonny Leggett also published the warning of General Miller in which he warned the Taliban, "A return to violence would be one senseless & tragic. But make no mistake, we have the military means to respond forcefully to any type of attacks against the coalition and the military means to support the Afg security forces. That would be a mistake to move in that direction."

The Taliban described the delay in withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan for several months as a clear violation of the Doha agreement.

Muhammad Naeem Wardak, the Spokesperson for the Taliban political office in Doha said yesterday that they would not guarantee that foreign troops would not be attacked after May 1.

According to the Doha agreement between the US and the Taliban, the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan was supposed to be completed by Saturday, May 1, but the US President recently announced that the troops would leave Afghanistan by September 11. The Taliban see this as a violation of the Doha agreement and a US violation of the deal.

