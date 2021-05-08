Taliban strongly condemns deadly explosions in W Kabul

In his reaction to today's deadly explosions in western Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Mujahid announced that Taliban condemns these blasts strongly.

Emphasizing that Taliban has not been involved in the three blasts happened in Afghan capital Kabul on Sat., the spokesman reiterated that ISIL terrorists are responsible for today's explosions in Kabul.

The sound of three consecutive explosions was heard from 13th Security District of Kabul on Saturday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the explosion took place near Sayyid al-Shuhada School in western Kabul.

So far, 50 people have been taken to Kabul hospitals as a result of these incidents. Twenty-five people were also killed, Al-Jazeera reported.

Afghan-based Tolo TV also reported that this incident was caused by explosions that occurred due to the destruction of a car bomb in front of this school.

