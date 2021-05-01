Explosion reportedly heard in Saudi Jeddah on Sat. afternoon

Some media have just reported an explosion was heard in the city of Jeddah in the southwest of Saudi Arabia.

Social media activists have already reported they had heard explosions in the Saudi city on Saturday afternoon.

Some sources are also reporting that the Jeddah airport has stopped working and some flights have not been allowed to land in the airport.

These new reports come hours after the Saudi Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday morning that the Yemeni army and Popular Committees had attacked the port of Jeddah in the southwest of the country.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack, claiming that they had foiled the attack.

KI/IRNN