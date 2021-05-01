  1. Politics
May 1, 2021, 2:53 PM

Explosion reportedly heard in Saudi Jeddah on Sat. afternoon

Explosion reportedly heard in Saudi Jeddah on Sat. afternoon

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – News resources are reporting that an explosion was heard in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Some media have just reported an explosion was heard in the city of Jeddah in the southwest of Saudi Arabia.

Social media activists have already reported they had heard explosions in the Saudi city on Saturday afternoon.

Some sources are also reporting that the Jeddah airport has stopped working and some flights have not been allowed to land in the airport.

These new reports come hours after the Saudi Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday morning that the Yemeni army and Popular Committees had attacked the port of Jeddah in the southwest of the country.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense confirmed the attack, claiming that they had foiled the attack.

KI/IRNN

News Code 172840
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172840/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News