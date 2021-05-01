JCPOA Joint Commission meeting kicks off in Vienna

Representatives from Iran and the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, which is officially known as the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), namely Russia and China and the E3 or the UK, France and Germany have convened for JCPOA Joint Commission in Grand Hotel in Vienna on Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leads Iran’s delegation which also includes representatives from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Oil Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The meeting is chaired by Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

The meeting is scheduled to discuss the consultations of the technical consultations of working groups on sanctions lifting, nuclear issues, and executive arrangements.

After this meeting, the delegations will return to the capitals.

