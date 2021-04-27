Participants in JCPOA meeting agree to accelerate talks

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and P 4+1 was held in the Grand Hotel in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, the participants decided to accelerate the process of the talks.

"The new round of the Vienna talks started with official meeting of Joint Commission of #JCPOA. The discussions proved that participants are guided by the unity of purpose which is full restoration of the nuclear deal in its original form. It was decided to expedite the process," wrote Ulyanov in a post on his Twitter account minuted after the talks.

It is noteworthy that Iran has vowed that it rejects protracted negotiations and it will leave the talks if it feels the other parties are buying time and lack seriousness.

