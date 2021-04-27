Iraqi army arrests ISIL leader south of Baghdad

The series of operations of the Iraqi forces against the remnants of the ISIL members continue in different parts of the country, Al-Furat News reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces targeted Takfiri remnants on the southern axis of Baghdad. During the operation, Iraqi forces were able to identify and detain one of the dangerous leaders of ISIL.

The detained ISIL leader had long been wanted, said a security source, adding that he has been involved in numerous terrorist operations against Iraqi civilians in Baghdad.

Meanwhile, Iraqi security forces recently discovered large quantities of rockets belonging to ISIL during a large-scale operation in Kirkuk province.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently attempted to infiltrate areas of Diyala province, but the timely operation of the popular mobilization forces prevented them from achieving their goal.

