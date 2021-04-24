  1. Politics
Apr 24, 2021, 8:38 PM

Iraq launches military operations in Diyala against ISIL

Iraq launches military operations in Diyala against ISIL

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – An Iraqi security source announced on Saturday that a military operation had been launched against ISIL in Diyala province.

Iraqi forces have launched a large-scale operation to pursue ISIL members in the parks of nine villages in an area 25 km northeast of Baqubah, the capital of Diyala province, Baghdad Today reported.

The operation came in response to a terrorist attack that took place around the village of Al-Jizani two days ago, killing four people and injuring six others.

At the same time, members of the Bani Tamim tribe in Diyala province declared war on ISIL.

Last Thursday, 2 bombs exploded in the Al-Jizani area, killing and wounding 10 people.

ZZ/5196645

News Code 172508
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172508/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News