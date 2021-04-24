Iraq launches military operations in Diyala against ISIL

Iraqi forces have launched a large-scale operation to pursue ISIL members in the parks of nine villages in an area 25 km northeast of Baqubah, the capital of Diyala province, Baghdad Today reported.

The operation came in response to a terrorist attack that took place around the village of Al-Jizani two days ago, killing four people and injuring six others.

At the same time, members of the Bani Tamim tribe in Diyala province declared war on ISIL.

Last Thursday, 2 bombs exploded in the Al-Jizani area, killing and wounding 10 people.

