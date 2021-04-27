US envoy to Iraq reiterates accusations against Iran

Speaking to a Saudi media network, US ambassador to Baghdad Matthew Tueller claimed that the presence of American troops in Iraq is taking place at the request of the Iraqi government and that there is no intention to increase the number of these forces.

Tueller also claimed that there is a strong commitment to the partnership between Baghdad and Washington.

He made accusations against Iranian and Iraqi resistance groups and said that their activities undermine the Iraqi government's control.

Despite the fact that the US troops themselves have been accused of the attacks on its embassy and other American interests in Iraq, he claimed that the US interests are targeted by the Iran-backed resistance forces with Iran-made weapons.

The Iraqi resistance groups have never claimed responsibility for the attacks on the US interests in Iraq and they say attacking the US embassy is against the Iraqi national interests. But they stress the need to expel Americans from Iraq in accordance with a piece of legislation approved in the Iraqi parliament.

