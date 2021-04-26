ISIL attack in Nigeria leaves 31 dead

ISIL attack on a military convoy in Nigeria has killed at least 31 people, according to AFP.

According to the report, a military convoy was targeted by ISIL forces in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno and 31 were killed.

It should be noted that at the height of ISIL's terrorist activities in Iraq and Syria, the Boko Haram terrorist group in Nigeria declared allegiance to ISIL.

Over the past year, educational centers and villages in Nigeria have been repeatedly targeted by armed terrorist groups, especially Boko Haram, during which gunmen abducted hundreds of students, especially girls.

Over the past decade, at least 35,000 people have been killed in Nigeria, two million displaced, and hundreds abducted and disappeared following attacks by Boko Haram militants.

