Iraqi army arrest two ISIL elements in Baghdad

The series of counter-terrorist operations of Iraqi army forces continue in different parts of the country. Iraqi forces launched a new operation against ISIL Takfiris in Baghdad province, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces smashed the positions of ISIL Takfiri terrorists during the operation. Security sources announced that two ISIL Takfiri elements were identified and arrested in the operation.

This is while Iraqi security forces recently discovered large quantities of rockets belonging to ISIL Takfiris during a large-scale operation in Kirkuk province.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements have recently tried to infiltrate areas of Diyala province, but the timely intervention of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit forces prevented them from achieving their goal.

