Iran bans flights to/from Pakistan, India

Civil aviation authority spokesman Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh made the announcement on Sat.

He noted that all routine flights between Iran and India or Pakistan have been canceled and a limited number of flights are being done currently but due to the spread of the mutated virus, Iran will ban all and every flight to and from India and Pakistan as of Sunday, April 25.

"There are now flight restrictions to 41 countries," he said.

In a letter on Saturday to Rahmani Fazli, Interior Minister and head of the commander of the operating room of Iran's coronavirus taskforce, Iranian Minister of Health Saeed Namaki asked authorities to stop travels to and from India due to concerns over coronavirus outbreak.

He wrote “Due to the very dangerous mutation of the COVID-19 virus in India it is necessary to stop the transfer of passengers both directly and indirectly from India.”

