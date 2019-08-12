  1. Politics
12 August 2019 - 18:03

Zarif says trip to Qatar ‘very productive’

Zarif says trip to Qatar ‘very productive’

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif described Mon. his talks with Qatari officials in Doha as ‘very productive’.

Heading home after a one-day visit to Doha, Zarif wrote on his twitter account, “Back from a very productive trip to Qatar. Exchanged ideas with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on bilateral, regional and global issues.”

He also reiterated Iran’s stance on the recent developments regarding the region's security, saying, “Only regional nations can ensure regional security: #NeighborsFirst.”

At the meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Zarif said Iran pays great importance to ties with neighboring countries, adding that relations between Iran and Qatar can serve as an example for political ties between regional states.

He also noted in his meeting with Qatari Emir that the US-led economic terrorism against the Iranian nation will yield no results for Washington but will further create insecurity in the region.

 MNA

News Code 148790

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News