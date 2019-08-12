Zarif says trip to Qatar ‘very productive’

Heading home after a one-day visit to Doha, Zarif wrote on his twitter account, “Back from a very productive trip to Qatar. Exchanged ideas with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on bilateral, regional and global issues.”

He also reiterated Iran’s stance on the recent developments regarding the region's security, saying, “Only regional nations can ensure regional security: #NeighborsFirst.”

At the meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Zarif said Iran pays great importance to ties with neighboring countries, adding that relations between Iran and Qatar can serve as an example for political ties between regional states.

He also noted in his meeting with Qatari Emir that the US-led economic terrorism against the Iranian nation will yield no results for Washington but will further create insecurity in the region.

MNA