Yemeni army, Ansarullah forces make progress on Ma’rib

The Houthi forces in Yemen have made important progress towards the strategic city of Ma’rib.

In the latest clashes, 65 people have been killed on both sides.

The Yemeni army and Ansarullah forces have taken full control of the northwest Kassara battlefront and made progress on western frontlines despite airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition which backs Yemen's government.

The military commanders of the Hadi government also said that the forces of the Sanaa government do not stop fighting and they sent hundreds of forces to fight in Ma'rib.

According to them, the Yemeni army and Ansarullah forces use motorcycles instead of cars to protect themselves against attacks by Saudi fighter jets.

Meanwhile, The Sahn al-Jan military base near the central Yemeni city of Ma'rib witnessed heavy explosions last night.

According to Al-Khabar Al-Yemeni, the explosions are most likely the result of a missile attack by the Yemeni army and popular committees on the military base.

RHM/FNA14000205000579