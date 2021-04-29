  1. Politics
Apr 29, 2021, 10:00 AM

US air base in Iraq’s Balad targeted by drone attacks

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported on Wednesday evening that a drone attacked US air base in Iraq’s Balad where the US occupying forces are stationed.

Saberin News first reported the sound of an explosion at US’s Balad air base on Wednesday evening (local time), and wrote about the attack minutes later that an Iraqi resistance group, on condition of anonymity, claimed responsibility for the attack on Balad air base.

An American military branch stationed at Balad Air Force Base was recently targeted by a drone, which hit its target accurately, the statement said.

It should be noted that Balad Air Base, located in Iraq's Saladin province, 64 kilometers north of Baghdad, is the country's largest military base occupied by the United States and home to military fighter jets.

No information about the probable casualties or damage has been reported.

