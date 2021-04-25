'King Khalid' base targeted by Yemeni drone

Arab media reported on Sunday morning that the Yemeni Armed Forces had launched a drone operation against the Saudi coalition.

A suicide drone was fired by Yemeni forces in southern Saudi Arabia, Sky News reported, citing a spokesman for the Saudi coalition.

An hour later, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement that they had targeted the King Khalid airbase belonging to the Saudi coalition in Khamis Mushait with a “Qasef-2K” drone.

He noted that the operation was in response to airstrikes by the Saudi coalition and the continuation of the siege of Yemen.

Yemen’s Air Force has stepped up the retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent months, saying the strikes will continue as long as Riyadh carries on with its airstrikes and blockade.

The Saudi-led coalition has been bombing Yemen for nearly seven years, imposing a siege, starvation and lack of medical supplies on the Yemeni people, and continuing to kill women and children.

These attacks have led to the destruction of Yemen's infrastructure and the spread of poverty, unemployment and the spread of infectious diseases in this country.

