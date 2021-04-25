Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Coop. Commission to convene

This meeting will be held in the presence of Chairpersons of Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission Mahmoud Vaezi Iranian President’s Chief of Staff and also Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources through videoconference.

According to the Secretariat of Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, the two sides reviewed the latest situation between the two countries in various fields on April 04 within the framework of six specialized committees.

Trade, investment, science and technology, transport, health and tourism sectors are of the fields of activity that the two countries of Iran and Turkey are determined to broaden their cooperation in the aforementioned areas.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey targeted for achieving $30 billion worth of trade since 2013, so that this important issue has not thus far been realized due to the oppressive sanctions imposed by Western countries against Islamic Republic of Iran.

Increasing bilateral trade volume is of the important objective that will be discussed at the meeting to be held this weekend.

It should be noted that the 27th edition of Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Commission meeting was held in Ankara last year in 2020 with the participation of Iranian delegation headed by the Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi.

MA/FNA14000205000911