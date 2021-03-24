Iran participates in PTA meeting of Group of D-8

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), a meeting of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) of D-8 Organization of Economic Cooperation (OEC) was held in Turkey on March 23,2021 with the participation of delegations from eight developing countries including Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia.

In this meeting, customs issues of the Preferential Trade Agreement, especially the rules of origin, introduction of contact points and certificates of origin as well as relevant training courses were discussed.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi and senior expert from the Office of International Cooperation of IRICA participated in the meeting.

Iran’s proposal submitted to the World Customs Organization (WCO) for the facilitation of trade between D-8 countries was highly welcomed.

It should be noted that participating delegations congratulated the selection of Iran and Indonesia as regional training centers of the World Customs Organization and expressed hope that this capacity will be used within the framework of D-8.

