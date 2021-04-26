Turkey always been important neighbor of Iran: Vaezi

Mahmoud Vaezi made the remarks in the coordination meeting of the 28th edition of the Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission meeting which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday through videoconference.

"Naturally, holding joint commission meetings is accompanied by numerous meetings and talks with the officials of such commissions, which can remove many small and large obstacles to the development of interactions and relations," he said.

Vaezi described the reports submitted by the officials of the various committees of the commission on the consultations for holding a more successful virtual meeting of the commission as desirable, saying, "The spread of the coronavirus has created problems for all countries, including Turkey and Iran, as well as international interactions, and we should try to overcome these problems by holding such meetings and consultations."

"In this meeting, we should consult to facilitate cooperation and relations between the private sectors of the two countries and do our best," he added.

Vaezi also stressed the need to expand cooperation and interaction between the neighboring border provinces of the two countries and its importance and impact on improving the level of bilateral relations.

He said that the meeting of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission will determine the one-year roadmap for countries to develop relations, adding that expanding relations with neighbors has a very important place in the foreign policy of all countries, and Turkey has always been an important neighbor of Iran.

The 28th edition of the meeting of the Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission will be held on April 28-29 to discuss enhancing and broadening bilateral ties on issues of mutual interests.

The meeting will be held in the presence of Chairpersons of Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, Mahmoud Vaezi, Iranian President’s Chief of Staff and also Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

