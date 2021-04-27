Joint Commission best mechanism for expanding Iran-Turkey tie

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Darya Ores described Iran-Turkey Economic Joint Commission as the best mechanism and opportunity for improving and expanding relations between the two countries.

“With the unparalleled and unprecedented political will between presidents of Iran and Turkey, we hope that volume of bilateral trade between the two countries will increase significantly,” he emphasized.

Turning to the 28th edition of the Joint Economic Cooperation meeting, which will be held virtually on Wednesday, April 28, he stated that Iran and Turkey are two neighboring countries with long-standing relationships that have cooperated extensively in various fields at the highest levels and have achieved desirable results.

He reiterated that Iran-Turkey Joint Cooperation Commission is the best mechanism and opportunity for improving and expanding evermore relations between the two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Turkish envoy to the Islamic Republic of Iran pointed to the spread of coronavirus pandemic and stated, “Unfortunately, the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission meeting between the two countries was not held last year due to the pandemic. This year, the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission will be held virtually in various political and economic issues in the fields of transportation, investment, healthcare, cultural, tourism, energy.”

It should be noted that the Joint Cooperation Commission between Iran and Turkey will be held virtually on Wednesday April 28 in the presence of Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi and Turkish Minister of Energy.

