Iran-Turkey trade exchange volume should reach $30bn: Vaezi

Mahmoud Vaezi pointed to organizing Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Commission, which will be held on Wednesday April 28 virtually, and said, “Today, preparatory meeting of the joint commission was held in the presence of representatives of organizations and ministries as members of the Commission and consequently, issues of mutual concerns were reviewed in an expert-level session.”

Vaezi described relations between Iran and Turkey ‘age-old, longstanding and strategic’ and stated, “Over the past years, both countries have shown a strong will to develop bilateral cooperation. This will can be witnessed in the agreements and documents signed between the two parties in recent years, so that increasing level of cooperation in various fields has been the main objective of officials of the two countries.”

“In previous years, we have emphasized in bilateral talks that volume of trade between the two countries of Iran and Turkey should reach $30 billion but objective of this issue was not realized due to barriers such as imposition of oppressive and cruel sanctions,” he criticized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and stated that bilateral volume of trade exchange between the two countries decreased due to the pandemic.

However, the officials of the two countries place special emphasis on accelerating trade and economic ties as well as increasing interactions, he underlined.

Reviewing conditions for improving cooperation between the two countries in post-sanctions era, reviving oil exports to Turkey and increasing exports in other commodity groups as well as expanding banking cooperation will be of the other topics that would be discussed in 28th edition of Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, Vaezi added.

MA/IRN84309664