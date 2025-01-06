Justin Trudeau says he'll resign

"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process," he said Monday from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, according to American ABC News.

"I'm a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians. I care deeply about this country, and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians," the prime minister said.

The development comes a month after Canada's deputy prime minister and finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, resigned from Trudeau's Cabinet, a sign of apparent turmoil in his government. Trudeau, 53, the leader of the Liberal Party, began serving as the 23rd prime minister of Canada in 2015.

In a letter to the prime minister announcing her resignation, Freeland cited her differences with Trudeau over how to deal with President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threat.

MNA