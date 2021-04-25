Cubans participate in caravan protest against US blockade

People in the named territories toured the main streets on bicycles, skates, and motorcycles, Plenglish reported.

The Cuban family on the march 'against the longest genocidal blockade in history that seeks to surrender an entire people by hunger and needs,' Diosvany Acosta, first secretary of the Cuban Young Communist League (UJC), posted on his Twitter account.



Also on Sunday, the youth organization launched a world message action on Twitter 'to denounce together the consequences of this hostile policy,' using the hatshtags #Cuba, #NoMasBloqueo, #TuEresElPresente, and #EliminaElBloqueo.



In the context of the 'Bridges of Love' global caravan, emigrants and associations of Cuban residents in different regions, parliamentarians, academics, artists, and graduates in Cuba decided to attend public places to condemn US hostility.

