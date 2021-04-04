US biggest violator of human rights in world

The Syrian Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that as usual, the report includes lies and allegations about alleged violations in almost all countries of the world, but the report shows racism and blatant interference in the internal affairs of countries that are not subordinate to the US administration, SANA reported.

The Foreign Ministry added that when the report deals with the Syrian Arab Republic and countries that do not agree with the policies of the United States of America, such as the Russian Federation, Cuba, China, Venezuela, Iran, and Belarus, the report goes far in the delusions and lies revealed by the people of these countries and a large percentage of the world public opinion.

The Ministry went on to say that the allegations contained in the report about the Syrian Arab Republic are all taken from the reports of terrorist organizations and their supporters in the region and the world, adding that the authors of the reports pretend to forget crimes committed by the US administrations of serious violations known to the whole world and in the United States of America itself, including unilateral coercive measures which violates all human rights, especially the right to life.

The Ministry made it clear that that the US administration’s claim that human rights are a priority in its foreign policy represents the height of hypocrisy.

The people in Syria are suffering in their food, health, drink, environment and in various aspects of life as a result of the inhuman economic blockade that aims to starve and impoverish these people, knowing that this sinister report did not touch upon the real tragedy of the Syrian people, which is represented by terrorism and its financing by the US, which is now openly plundering Syrian oil and wheat.

Syria has always rejected the use of the human rights issue to achieve political interests and objectives, and Syria is keen on protecting the rights of its people, their dignity, and their future, and that anyone with a history full of human rights violations in all parts of the world, such as the United States, has no right to talk about human rights, the Foreign Ministry concluded its statement.

RHM/PR