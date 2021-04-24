Israeli regime targets Resistance positions in Gaza Strip

Palestinian media reported hours ago that the Resistance positions in the Gaza Strip were targeted by the artillery of the Zionist regime's army.

According to Lebanon's Al-Manar, tanks of the Israeli regime fired at the headquarters of the Gaza Resistance forces.

Hours ago, the media of the Israeli regime reported the sound of sirens in Zionist settlements around the Gaza Strip following a rocket attack.

Zionist-affiliated media reported that three Palestinian rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israeli settlements around the area.

