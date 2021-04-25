Paks urge reactivation of joint economic committee with Iran

Expressing content about the increase in the number of border crossings with Iran, Anjum Nisar said: "The demand of Pakistani businessmen is the reactivation of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries."

In an interview with IRNA, he said: "Pakistani businessmen, especially economic activists at the border areas with Iran, are very pleased with the opening of the third official crossing between the two countries [Pishin-Mand Border Crossing]."

He underlined that reactivation of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries is inevitable to reach the set five-billion-dollar mutual trade.

"We need to expand economic cooperation with Iran, especially in the development of ties regarding the gas pipeline from that country to Pakistan," he added.

This is while Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami on Wed. reaffirmed his country’s readiness to hold the 21st meeting of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission between Iran and Pakistan in the next three months.

Iran has 959 kilometers of border with Pakistan and Pakistan's Baluchestan state is one of the most populous neighbors of Iran with ethnic and cultural commonalities.

Pakistan is reportedly Iran's fourth-largest export market among neighboring countries.

HJ/IRN84307831