Clash between Afghan-Pakistan border forces

The clashes occurred in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, said Yahya Alavi, spokesperson for the 205th Atal Corps, Heat of Asia reported.

The clash started at 9am on Monday in the Laghman area of Spin Boldak district and lasted for an hour.

According to Alavi, the clash took place after Pakistani border guards tried to bring barbed wire to Afghanistan, but were prevented from doing so by Afghan border guards.

He added that one civilian was injured in the clash and did not comment on the details of the casualties of Pakistani forces.

HJ/PR