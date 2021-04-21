Iran, Pakistan agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation

Pointing to his meeting with his visiting Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Tehran on Wed., Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet wrote, “Iran and Pakistan agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation and regional coordination on Afghanistan, Palestine, multilateralism and fighting anti-Muslim bigotry.”

“Excellent meeting w/ my brother & friend Pakistan FM @SMQureshiPTI in Tehran. Opened new border crossing and signed MOU on border markets,” he added.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Iran on Tuesday evening for a three-day official visit.

Visiting Pakistani foreign minister met and held talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday.

Foreign ministers of Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up joint border marketplaces, aimed at strengthening cross-border economic exchanges.

By signing this MoU and with the aim of promoting economic relations between the two countries and welfare of frontiersmen and border dwellers, the two sides agreed to establish joint border markets along the common border between the two countries.

Accordingly, three border marketplaces will be opened in the border points of Kouhak-Chedgi, Rimdan-Gabd and Pishin-Mand in the first phase.

Moreover, joint border marketplaces will be set up in three other border points later.

Headed a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Islamabad on Nov. 10, 2020 at the official invitation of his Pakistani counterpart. In this visit, Zarif met and held talks senior Pakistani officials. He discussed the development of bilateral relations, regional issues, Islamic world.

