Iran, Pakistan to establish joint border marketplaces

Visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif signed and sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wed. to expand and develop border cooperation and establish border marketplaces along border between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan.

By signing this MoU and with the aim of promoting economic relations between the two countries and welfare of frontiersmen and border dwellers, the two sides agreed to establish joint border markets along the common border between the two countries.

Accordingly, three border marketplaces will be opened in the border points of Kouhak-Chedgi, Rimdan-Gabd and Pishin-Mand in the first phase.

Moreover, joint border marketplaces will be set up in three other border points later.

These marketplaces will be managed according to the agreements made between the two parties and according to the methods determined by the two countries.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Iran on Tue. for a three-day official visit.

He visited Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday.

MA/84304620